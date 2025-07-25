SoFi Technologies's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on SoFi Technologies SOFI, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in SOFI often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for SoFi Technologies. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 36% bullish and 54% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $209,220, and 10 calls, totaling $562,538.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $13.0 to $25.0 for SoFi Technologies over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of SoFi Technologies stands at 12532.56, with a total volume reaching 4,695.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in SoFi Technologies, situated within the strike price corridor from $13.0 to $25.0, throughout the last 30 days.

SoFi Technologies 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/01/25 $0.95 $0.93 $0.95 $21.00 $209.2K 5.2K 2.4K SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.4 $3.35 $3.35 $22.00 $107.8K 18.8K 232 SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $3.8 $3.75 $3.77 $25.00 $107.4K 28.6K 536 SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.25 $8.2 $8.24 $14.00 $82.4K 4.4K 102 SOFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.35 $3.35 $3.35 $22.00 $67.3K 18.8K 232

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. Initially known for its student loan refinancing business, the company has expanded its product offerings to include personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services, and financial planning. The company intends to be a one-stop shop for its clients' finances and operates solely through its mobile app and website. Through its acquisition of Galileo in 2020, the company also offers payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking.

Current Position of SoFi Technologies

With a trading volume of 2,901,905, the price of SOFI is down by -0.95%, reaching $21.3.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 4 days from now.

What The Experts Say On SoFi Technologies

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $17.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from TD Cowen lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $21. * An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Hold rating on SoFi Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $20. * In a cautious move, an analyst from JMP Securities downgraded its rating to Market Perform, setting a price target of $17. * An analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods persists with their Underperform rating on SoFi Technologies, maintaining a target price of $13. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on SoFi Technologies, maintaining a target price of $18.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.