Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on CLS Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Celestica CLS, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CLS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 17 extraordinary options activities for Celestica. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 41% leaning bullish and 52% bearish. Among these notable options, 10 are puts, totaling $624,758, and 7 are calls, amounting to $322,060.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $140.0 to $185.0 for Celestica over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Celestica's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Celestica's whale trades within a strike price range from $140.0 to $185.0 in the last 30 days.

Celestica 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLS PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/01/25 $8.3 $7.8 $8.1 $160.00 $166.0K 242 206 CLS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $33.5 $32.8 $33.5 $160.00 $100.5K 204 39 CLS PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/01/25 $8.3 $7.8 $8.1 $160.00 $89.9K 242 317 CLS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $20.5 $20.4 $20.5 $155.00 $88.1K 9 44 CLS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/25/25 $4.4 $4.1 $4.4 $165.00 $72.1K 159 174

About Celestica

Celestica Inc offers supply chain solutions. The company has two operating and reportable segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment consists of the ATS end market and is comprised of the Aerospace and Defense, Industrial, health tech, and Capital Equipment businesses. Its Capital Equipment business is comprised of the semiconductor, display, and robotics equipment businesses, and the CCS segment consists of Communications and Enterprise end markets, The Enterprise end market is comprised of its servers and storage businesses. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segment.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Celestica, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Celestica

Trading volume stands at 2,376,075, with CLS's price up by 2.33%, positioned at $172.72.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 4 days.

What The Experts Say On Celestica

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $171.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Celestica, which currently sits at a price target of $170. * An analyst from Citigroup has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $172.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Celestica, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.