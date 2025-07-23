This Is What Whales Are Betting On American Express

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards American Express AXP, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AXP usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for American Express. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 45% leaning bullish and 45% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $236,656, and 5 are calls, amounting to $237,522.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $240.0 to $330.0 for American Express during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of American Express stands at 433.2, with a total volume reaching 586.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in American Express, situated within the strike price corridor from $240.0 to $330.0, throughout the last 30 days.

American Express 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXP PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $16.7 $15.85 $16.7 $300.00 $80.1K 755 55 AXP CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $4.35 $4.15 $4.15 $315.00 $73.0K 26 203 AXP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/01/25 $5.1 $4.5 $5.1 $307.50 $61.2K 207 0 AXP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/15/26 $6.65 $6.6 $6.6 $240.00 $43.5K 0 71 AXP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $2.27 $2.16 $2.16 $320.00 $35.8K 1.7K 206

About American Express

American Express is a global financial institution, operating in about 130 countries, that provides consumers and businesses charge and credit card payment products. The company also operates a highly profitable merchant payment network. The firm operates in four segments: US consumer services, US commercial services, international card services, and global merchant and network services. In addition to payment products, the company's commercial business offers expense management tools, consulting services, and business loans.

Current Position of American Express

With a trading volume of 1,011,262, the price of AXP is up by 0.94%, reaching $306.99.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 86 days from now.

What The Experts Say On American Express

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $344.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on American Express with a target price of $340. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods keeps a Outperform rating on American Express with a target price of $371. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on American Express, maintaining a target price of $327. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on American Express, which currently sits at a price target of $311. * An analyst from Deutsche Bank persists with their Buy rating on American Express, maintaining a target price of $375.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for American Express, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.