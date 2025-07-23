Check Out What Whales Are Doing With LRCX

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Lam Research LRCX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LRCX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Lam Research.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $224,142, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $231,739.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $86.0 to $103.0 for Lam Research during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Lam Research options trades today is 883.5 with a total volume of 6,038.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Lam Research's big money trades within a strike price range of $86.0 to $103.0 over the last 30 days.

Lam Research 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LRCX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/25/25 $1.14 $1.06 $1.14 $97.00 $68.6K 695 10 LRCX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $2.3 $2.05 $2.21 $103.00 $59.6K 335 254 LRCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $7.3 $7.2 $7.3 $95.00 $54.0K 1.2K 155 LRCX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.85 $4.75 $4.81 $86.00 $45.6K 2.2K 195 LRCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $7.3 $7.15 $7.28 $95.00 $43.7K 1.2K 60

About Lam Research

Lam Research is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment manufacturers in the world. It specializes in deposition and etch, which entail the buildup of layers on a semiconductor and the subsequent selective removal of patterns from each layer. Lam holds the top market share in etch and holds the clear second share in deposition. It is more exposed to memory chipmakers for DRAM and NAND chips. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC, Samsung, Intel, and Micron.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Lam Research, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Lam Research

Currently trading with a volume of 2,632,774, the LRCX's price is up by 0.4%, now at $98.08.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 7 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Lam Research

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $106.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Lam Research, which currently sits at a price target of $115. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Lam Research, which currently sits at a price target of $115. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Lam Research, which currently sits at a price target of $120. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Lam Research, targeting a price of $87. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Lam Research, which currently sits at a price target of $95.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.