Cleveland-Cliffs's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Cleveland-Cliffs CLF, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CLF usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 16 extraordinary options activities for Cleveland-Cliffs. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 56% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $288,276, and 9 are calls, amounting to $445,877.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $9.0 and $15.0 for Cleveland-Cliffs, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Cleveland-Cliffs stands at 3945.57, with a total volume reaching 7,997.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Cleveland-Cliffs, situated within the strike price corridor from $9.0 to $15.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLF CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $4.9 $4.9 $4.9 $10.00 $98.0K 2.7K 220 CLF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/08/25 $0.48 $0.46 $0.48 $11.00 $96.2K 205 15 CLF CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $3.3 $3.25 $3.3 $12.00 $66.0K 3.7K 380 CLF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.25 $4.15 $4.15 $15.00 $53.1K 12.7K 431 CLF CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $5.05 $4.8 $4.9 $10.00 $49.0K 2.7K 320

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is a flat-rolled steel producer and manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America. It is organized into four operating segments based on differentiated products, Steelmaking, Tubular, Tooling and Stamping and European Operations, but operates through one reportable segment -Steelmaking. It is vertically integrated from mined raw materials, direct reduced iron, and ferrous scrap to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling and tubing. It serves a diverse range of other markets due to its comprehensive offering of flat-rolled steel products. Geographically, it operates in the United States, Canada and other countries. The majority of revenue is from the United States. It is a supplier of steel to the automotive industry in North America.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Cleveland-Cliffs, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Cleveland-Cliffs

Currently trading with a volume of 39,902,388, the CLF's price is up by 6.61%, now at $11.37.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 104 days.

Expert Opinions on Cleveland-Cliffs

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $10.75.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

