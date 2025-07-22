Morgan Stanley Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Morgan Stanley. Our analysis of options history for Morgan Stanley MS revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $167,880, and 8 were calls, valued at $334,541.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $115.0 and $150.0 for Morgan Stanley, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Morgan Stanley options trades today is 1868.38 with a total volume of 2,107.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Morgan Stanley's big money trades within a strike price range of $115.0 to $150.0 over the last 30 days.

Morgan Stanley Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $11.05 $10.95 $10.95 $140.00 $116.0K 407 115 MS CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/25/25 $4.8 $4.65 $4.8 $135.00 $96.0K 881 500 MS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/15/26 $14.25 $14.05 $14.05 $140.00 $51.9K 0 56 MS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $3.5 $3.45 $3.5 $125.00 $51.8K 607 194 MS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.2 $6.15 $6.15 $150.00 $40.5K 5.1K 71

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is a massive global financial services firm, with offices in 42 countries and more than 80,000 employees as of year-end 2024. The firm cut its teeth in investment banking and institutional trading, where it maintains a strong presence today, but generates the lion share of its income from wealth and asset management franchises, where it boasted $7.9 trillion in client assets at the end of its most recent fiscal year. After reincorporation as a bank holding company in the wake of the great financial crisis, Morgan Stanley also boasts a top 10 banking franchise by deposits, with nearly $400 billion in customer deposits, predominately attributable to cash sweeps from its wealth management and brokerage businesses.

Current Position of Morgan Stanley

Trading volume stands at 2,847,811, with MS's price up by 0.05%, positioned at $140.54.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 85 days.

Expert Opinions on Morgan Stanley

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $152.5.

* An analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods has elevated its stance to Outperform, setting a new price target at $160. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Morgan Stanley with a target price of $145.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

