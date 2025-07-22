Smart Money Is Betting Big In META Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Meta Platforms META, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in META usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 28 extraordinary options activities for Meta Platforms. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 35% leaning bullish and 46% bearish. Among these notable options, 13 are puts, totaling $723,773, and 15 are calls, amounting to $549,419.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $550.0 and $1100.0 for Meta Platforms, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Meta Platforms stands at 2114.88, with a total volume reaching 11,421.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Meta Platforms, situated within the strike price corridor from $550.0 to $1100.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $26.75 $24.35 $26.32 $695.00 $263.2K 985 100 META PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/25/25 $17.7 $17.4 $17.4 $725.00 $102.6K 757 74 META CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/25/25 $9.4 $9.2 $9.32 $705.00 $95.9K 2.1K 1.0K META PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/25/25 $7.45 $7.15 $7.4 $700.00 $53.8K 6.8K 2.7K META CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/25/25 $9.2 $8.75 $8.96 $712.50 $50.4K 3.1K 70

About Meta Platforms

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

In light of the recent options history for Meta Platforms, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Meta Platforms

With a trading volume of 1,281,088, the price of META is up by 0.49%, reaching $716.43.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 8 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Meta Platforms

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $801.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Meta Platforms, maintaining a target price of $750. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity persists with their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, maintaining a target price of $850. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keybanc keeps a Overweight rating on Meta Platforms with a target price of $800. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $808. * An analyst from TD Cowen persists with their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, maintaining a target price of $800.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Meta Platforms options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.