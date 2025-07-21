This Is What Whales Are Betting On Amgen

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Amgen AMGN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMGN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Amgen.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $232,339, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $677,541.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $250.0 to $325.0 for Amgen during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Amgen's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Amgen's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $250.0 to $325.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Amgen Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMGN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/08/25 $4.8 $4.3 $4.8 $302.50 $224.7K 0 467 AMGN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $2.42 $2.42 $2.42 $310.00 $217.5K 2.0K 1.2K AMGN PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $6.0 $5.75 $5.85 $280.00 $133.3K 663 235 AMGN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $7.35 $6.2 $6.2 $300.00 $104.7K 1.2K 146 AMGN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $2.64 $2.26 $2.45 $310.00 $73.6K 2.0K 308

About Amgen

Amgen is a leader in biotechnology-based human therapeutics. Flagship drugs include red blood cell boosters Epogen and Aranesp, immune system boosters Neupogen and Neulasta, and Enbrel and Otezla for inflammatory diseases. Amgen introduced its first cancer therapeutic, Vectibix, in 2006 and markets bone-strengthening drugs Prolia/Xgeva (approved 2010) and Evenity (2019). The acquisition of Onyx Pharmaceuticals bolstered the firm's therapeutic oncology portfolio with Kyprolis. Recent launches include Repatha (cholesterol-lowering), Aimovig (migraine), Lumakras (lung cancer), and Tezspire (asthma). The 2023 Horizon acquisition brought several rare-disease drugs, including thyroid eye disease drug Tepezza. Amgen also has a growing biosimilar portfolio.

Present Market Standing of Amgen

With a trading volume of 1,168,294, the price of AMGN is up by 0.04%, reaching $294.87.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 15 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Amgen

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $319.67.

* An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $305. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for Amgen, targeting a price of $326. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Piper Sandler lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $328.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.