Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Citigroup

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Citigroup C, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in C often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Citigroup. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 69% bullish and 30% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $2,534,155, and 12 calls, totaling $770,626.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $80.0 to $100.0 for Citigroup over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Citigroup's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Citigroup's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $80.0 to $100.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Citigroup Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $8.45 $8.4 $8.45 $95.00 $2.5M 13 3.0K C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/25/25 $4.65 $4.55 $4.65 $89.00 $186.4K 10.0K 401 C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $8.0 $7.9 $8.0 $95.00 $80.0K 7.3K 102 C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/25/25 $13.65 $13.4 $13.65 $80.00 $72.3K 657 65 C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/01/25 $1.48 $1.45 $1.48 $94.00 $67.3K 341 7

About Citigroup

Citigroup is a global financial-services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into five primary segments: services, markets, banking, US personal banking, and wealth management. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

Where Is Citigroup Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 1,074,297, the price of C is up by 0.04%, reaching $93.49.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 85 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Citigroup

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $105.2.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Citigroup with a target price of $123. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Citigroup, maintaining a target price of $100. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Citigroup with a target price of $107. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Citigroup with a target price of $100. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Buy rating on Citigroup, maintaining a target price of $96.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

