Decoding Apple's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Apple.

Looking at options history for Apple AAPL we detected 110 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $1,087,910 and 94, calls, for a total amount of $6,047,711.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $130.0 to $275.0 for Apple over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Apple stands at 12211.07, with a total volume reaching 727,750.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Apple, situated within the strike price corridor from $130.0 to $275.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Apple Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $87.75 $86.95 $87.3 $130.00 $244.4K 339 28 AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $6.25 $6.15 $6.25 $205.00 $218.7K 20.7K 3.6K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/25/25 $21.25 $21.15 $21.25 $190.00 $191.2K 523 1.7K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $6.25 $6.15 $6.25 $205.00 $173.7K 20.7K 3.9K AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $3.3 $3.25 $3.27 $220.00 $98.1K 41.2K 6.9K

About Apple

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

In light of the recent options history for Apple, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Apple Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 35,304,712, the AAPL's price is up by 0.45%, now at $210.96.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 13 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Apple

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $234.58.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Apple, targeting a price of $230. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wedbush lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $270. * An analyst from Jefferies upgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $188. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $250.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.