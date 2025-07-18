Behind the Scenes of Energy Fuels's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Energy Fuels.

Looking at options history for Energy Fuels UUUU we detected 25 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 12% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 64% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $70,530 and 23, calls, for a total amount of $1,224,930.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $3.0 to $15.0 for Energy Fuels over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Energy Fuels's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Energy Fuels's whale trades within a strike price range from $3.0 to $15.0 in the last 30 days.

Energy Fuels 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UUUU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $2.4 $2.35 $2.35 $7.00 $117.2K 7.1K 548 UUUU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $2.9 $2.8 $2.83 $7.00 $113.3K 3.0K 415 UUUU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.8 $1.75 $1.75 $10.00 $105.0K 15.7K 1.4K UUUU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $3.0 $2.9 $2.95 $10.00 $93.2K 13.3K 511 UUUU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $6.9 $6.5 $6.54 $3.00 $67.7K 2.9K 176

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc is a United States-based critical minerals company. The Company mines uranium and produces natural uranium concentrates that are sold to nuclear utilities for the production of carbon-free nuclear energy. It holds two of America's key uranium production centers: The White Mesa Mill in Utah, and the Nichols Ranch ISR Facility in Wyoming. It has three reportable segments based on its operations and financial information; Uranium, HMS, and REE.

In light of the recent options history for Energy Fuels, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Energy Fuels's Current Market Status

With a volume of 13,849,394, the price of UUUU is down -1.26% at $9.04.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Energy Fuels

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $9.75.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a positive move, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $9.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Energy Fuels options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.