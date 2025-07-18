Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Bilibili

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Bilibili BILI.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BILI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Bilibili.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $32,340, and 12, calls, for a total amount of $1,516,054.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $23.0 to $30.0 for Bilibili during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Bilibili stands at 1318.38, with a total volume reaching 10,542.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Bilibili, situated within the strike price corridor from $23.0 to $30.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Bilibili Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BILI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $3.05 $2.93 $3.0 $30.00 $270.0K 3.0K 1.8K BILI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.95 $2.72 $2.92 $30.00 $261.6K 3.0K 1.8K BILI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.0 $2.71 $2.89 $30.00 $259.8K 3.0K 1 BILI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $1.81 $1.71 $1.71 $24.00 $196.9K 4.8K 1.3K BILI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $1.76 $1.72 $1.72 $24.00 $183.8K 4.8K 1.3K

About Bilibili

Bilibili is a Chinese online entertainment platform best known for its YouTube-like video-sharing site. Founded in 2009, it initially focused on long-form content centered around anime, comics, and gaming, catering primarily to Gen Z users. Over time, the platform has broadened its content offerings to include a wider range of interests, successfully attracting a more diverse audience beyond the Gen Z demographic.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Bilibili, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Bilibili

With a trading volume of 1,991,655, the price of BILI is up by 3.7%, reaching $25.5.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 34 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Bilibili

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $27.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Bernstein downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $28. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Bilibili, which currently sits at a price target of $27.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Bilibili with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.