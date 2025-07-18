AutoZone Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on AutoZone AZO.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AZO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for AutoZone.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 15% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $176,605, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $366,376.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $3200.0 to $4800.0 for AutoZone during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of AutoZone stands at 42.75, with a total volume reaching 97.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in AutoZone, situated within the strike price corridor from $3200.0 to $4800.0, throughout the last 30 days.

AutoZone Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AZO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $56.0 $36.5 $44.95 $3700.00 $85.4K 108 19 AZO CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $671.8 $660.0 $660.0 $3200.00 $66.0K 8 1 AZO CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $10.5 $0.7 $10.5 $4800.00 $51.4K 197 67 AZO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $170.6 $156.0 $164.0 $3800.00 $49.2K 11 5 AZO CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $85.0 $77.5 $85.0 $3690.00 $42.5K 6 0

About AutoZone

AutoZone operates as a leading retailer of aftermarket automotive parts in the United States. The firm operates more than 6,500 stores domestically, serving the do-it-yourself and commercial (do-it-for-me) end markets. Through its vast store footprint and distribution network, AutoZone manages a wide array of stock-keeping units applicable to numerous vehicle makes and models, providing its consumers with ample product availability. The firm drives traffic by providing superior and convenient customer service as AutoZone's team of knowledgeable staff assists consumers with diagnosing a vehicle's problem, selecting the necessary part for replacement, and occasionally, installation. The company also operates internationally, with more than 800 stores in Mexico and over 100 in Brazil.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding AutoZone, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of AutoZone

With a trading volume of 23,729, the price of AZO is down by 0.0%, reaching $3649.42.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 67 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for AutoZone

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $4050.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on AutoZone with a target price of $4050.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest AutoZone options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.