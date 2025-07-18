A Closer Look at First Solar's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards First Solar FSLR, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in FSLR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 15 extraordinary options activities for First Solar. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $630,587, and 9 are calls, amounting to $288,000.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $150.0 and $220.0 for First Solar, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for First Solar options trades today is 1777.38 with a total volume of 3,163.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for First Solar's big money trades within a strike price range of $150.0 to $220.0 over the last 30 days.

First Solar Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FSLR PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $65.85 $64.85 $64.85 $220.00 $291.8K 26 45 FSLR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $9.9 $9.75 $9.75 $170.00 $97.5K 982 100 FSLR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $13.6 $12.95 $13.26 $150.00 $79.5K 3.6K 63 FSLR PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/01/25 $4.75 $4.7 $4.75 $162.50 $71.2K 70 150 FSLR PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/01/25 $4.75 $4.7 $4.75 $162.50 $47.5K 70 250

About First Solar

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

Having examined the options trading patterns of First Solar, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

First Solar's Current Market Status

With a volume of 575,271, the price of FSLR is up 0.42% at $174.28.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for First Solar

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $224.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on First Solar with a target price of $278. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for First Solar, targeting a price of $200. * An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Buy rating on First Solar, maintaining a target price of $194.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest First Solar options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.