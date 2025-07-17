Spotlight on Bit Digital: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Bit Digital. Our analysis of options history for Bit Digital BTBT revealed 25 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 12% of traders were bullish, while 84% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $53,660, and 23 were calls, valued at $1,440,257.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $2.5 to $10.0 for Bit Digital during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Bit Digital's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Bit Digital's significant trades, within a strike price range of $2.5 to $10.0, over the past month.

Bit Digital Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BTBT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $1.55 $1.5 $1.5 $2.50 $300.4K 4.7K 2.0K BTBT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.1 $1.05 $1.05 $5.00 $134.4K 16.5K 2.8K BTBT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $1.65 $1.6 $1.6 $2.50 $128.0K 14.9K 2.3K BTBT CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $1.05 $1.0 $1.01 $4.50 $101.0K 1.9K 1.1K BTBT CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $1.05 $1.0 $1.01 $4.50 $101.0K 1.9K 146

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital Inc is engaged in the Bitcoin mining business, Ethereum staking activities and specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its mining platform operates with the primary intent of accumulating bitcoin which may sell for fiat currency from time to time depending on market conditions. The Company has four reportable segments: digital asset mining, cloud services, colocation services, and ETH Staking. It generates majority of its revenue from digital asset mining.

Bit Digital's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 56,855,704, the BTBT's price is up by 1.46%, now at $3.99.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 32 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Bit Digital

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $7.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $7.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Bit Digital, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.