A Closer Look at Qualcomm's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Qualcomm QCOM, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in QCOM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for Qualcomm. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 41% leaning bullish and 8% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $321,502, and 5 are calls, amounting to $178,298.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $260.0 for Qualcomm over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Qualcomm's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Qualcomm's significant trades, within a strike price range of $120.0 to $260.0, over the past month.

Qualcomm Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QCOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $16.55 $16.2 $16.2 $140.00 $68.0K 820 42 QCOM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $29.65 $28.0 $28.75 $180.00 $57.5K 2 0 QCOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $10.45 $10.3 $10.45 $170.00 $50.1K 209 50 QCOM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $25.2 $23.7 $24.52 $175.00 $49.0K 39 0 QCOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $16.55 $16.2 $16.2 $140.00 $45.3K 820 70

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm develops and licenses wireless technology and designs chips for smartphones. The company's key patents revolve around CDMA and OFDMA technologies, which are standards in wireless communications that are the backbone of all 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. Qualcomm's IP is licensed by virtually all wireless device makers. The firm is also the world's largest wireless chip vendor, supplying nearly every premier handset maker with leading-edge processors. Qualcomm also sells RF-front end modules into smartphones, as well as chips into automotive and Internet of Things markets.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Qualcomm, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Qualcomm Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 3,926,912, the QCOM's price is down by -0.87%, now at $152.73.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 13 days.

Expert Opinions on Qualcomm

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $180.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Neutral rating on Qualcomm with a target price of $170. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Qualcomm, targeting a price of $190.

