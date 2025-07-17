Decoding Trade Desk's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Trade Desk. Our analysis of options history for Trade Desk TTD revealed 26 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 73% of traders were bullish, while 23% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $110,105, and 24 were calls, valued at $2,008,648.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $55.0 to $100.0 for Trade Desk over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Trade Desk options trades today is 1531.95 with a total volume of 6,264.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Trade Desk's big money trades within a strike price range of $55.0 to $100.0 over the last 30 days.

Trade Desk Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $11.65 $11.5 $11.5 $75.00 $449.9K 2.9K 576 TTD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $4.2 $4.1 $4.17 $90.00 $326.6K 2.4K 1.4K TTD CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $6.4 $6.35 $6.35 $85.00 $156.8K 2.0K 687 TTD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $11.65 $11.55 $11.55 $75.00 $115.5K 2.9K 1.5K TTD CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $17.4 $17.4 $17.4 $85.00 $104.4K 145 71

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It uses data in an iterative manner to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry, and it generates revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Trade Desk, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Trade Desk

With a volume of 13,769,193, the price of TTD is up 1.47% at $82.32.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

Expert Opinions on Trade Desk

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $88.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Trade Desk, which currently sits at a price target of $90. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Wedbush downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $86. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wells Fargo lowers its rating to Equal-Weight with a new price target of $68. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keybanc keeps a Overweight rating on Trade Desk with a target price of $95. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Trade Desk with a target price of $105.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.