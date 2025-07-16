Decoding Reddit's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Reddit RDDT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RDDT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 38 uncommon options trades for Reddit.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 34%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $1,466,722, and 29 are calls, for a total amount of $1,593,608.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $75.0 to $200.0 for Reddit over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Reddit stands at 817.44, with a total volume reaching 15,471.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Reddit, situated within the strike price corridor from $75.0 to $200.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Reddit 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RDDT PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $9.35 $9.2 $9.25 $120.00 $786.2K 163 858 RDDT PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $11.1 $10.9 $11.2 $130.00 $336.0K 64 304 RDDT CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $13.75 $13.5 $13.6 $160.00 $295.1K 1.0K 287 RDDT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/25/25 $2.65 $2.54 $2.65 $150.00 $132.5K 1.2K 2.1K RDDT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $59.05 $59.0 $59.0 $195.00 $94.4K 1 16

About Reddit

Reddit is a social media platform where users can engage in conversations, explore, and create communities centered around their interests. Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit has evolved into a vast network of user-generated content organized into specialized forums known as "subreddits." The platform's unique community-driven model relies on volunteer moderators to manage content and maintain subreddit guidelines. Reddit generates revenue through advertising, Premium Memberships, and data licensing agreements.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Reddit, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Reddit

With a volume of 4,350,536, the price of RDDT is down -1.89% at $142.06.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Reddit

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $144.4.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

