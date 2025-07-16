A Closer Look at Albemarle's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Albemarle.

Looking at options history for Albemarle ALB we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $162,675 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $299,142.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $55.0 and $100.0 for Albemarle, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Albemarle's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Albemarle's significant trades, within a strike price range of $55.0 to $100.0, over the past month.

Albemarle 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.1 $10.05 $10.05 $70.00 $126.6K 5.6K 163 ALB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $9.1 $8.0 $9.1 $100.00 $113.7K 987 125 ALB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $4.1 $4.05 $4.05 $65.00 $36.0K 1.7K 217 ALB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.35 $7.15 $7.27 $80.00 $28.2K 1.9K 146 ALB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $4.8 $4.65 $4.65 $70.00 $26.9K 616 69

About Albemarle

Albemarle is one of the world's largest lithium producers. In the lithium industry, the majority of demand comes from batteries, where lithium is used as the energy storage material, particularly in electric vehicles. Albemarle is a fully integrated lithium producer. Its upstream resources include salt brine deposits in Chile and the US and two hard rock mines in Australia, both of which are joint ventures. The company operates lithium refining plants in Chile, the US, Australia, and China. Albemarle is a global leader in the production of bromine, used in flame retardants. It is also a major producer of oil refining catalysts.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Albemarle, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Albemarle's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 1,208,473, the price of ALB is up by 0.14%, reaching $70.12.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 14 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Albemarle

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $73.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from UBS has revised its rating downward to Sell, adjusting the price target to $57. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keybanc keeps a Overweight rating on Albemarle with a target price of $87. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Albemarle with a target price of $75.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Albemarle with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.