Decoding Oscar Health's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Oscar Health. Our analysis of options history for Oscar Health OSCR revealed 20 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 65% of traders were bullish, while 30% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $107,880, and 18 were calls, valued at $675,451.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $3.0 to $20.0 for Oscar Health over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Oscar Health's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Oscar Health's significant trades, within a strike price range of $3.0 to $20.0, over the past month.

Oscar Health Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OSCR PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $5.7 $5.4 $5.4 $18.00 $81.0K 200 150 OSCR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.8 $3.7 $3.73 $15.00 $73.6K 12.6K 616 OSCR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.45 $2.35 $2.45 $20.00 $49.0K 8.1K 383 OSCR CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $2.25 $2.1 $2.25 $20.00 $45.0K 3.0K 531 OSCR CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $2.2 $2.05 $2.2 $20.00 $44.0K 3.0K 329

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health Inc is a health insurance company. The company provides various insurance plans for individuals, families, and employees. Also, the company provides virtual care, doctor support, scheduling appointments, and other related services. The company provides plans in the Medicare Advantage program to adults who are age 65 and older and eligible for traditional Medicare but who instead select coverage through a private market plan.

Present Market Standing of Oscar Health

Currently trading with a volume of 15,876,455, the OSCR's price is down by -0.6%, now at $14.83.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 21 days.

What The Experts Say On Oscar Health

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $12.67.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Barclays lowers its rating to Underweight with a new price target of $17. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Wells Fargo downgraded its rating to Underweight, setting a price target of $10. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from UBS lowers its rating to Sell with a new price target of $11.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Oscar Health options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.