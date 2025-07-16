Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Procter & Gamble

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Procter & Gamble PG, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in PG often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Procter & Gamble. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 40% bullish and 40% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $111,750, and 9 calls, totaling $606,603.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $150.0 to $165.0 for Procter & Gamble over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Procter & Gamble's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Procter & Gamble's whale trades within a strike price range from $150.0 to $165.0 in the last 30 days.

Procter & Gamble Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $14.95 $14.7 $14.9 $165.00 $111.7K 1.8K 75 PG CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $8.75 $8.5 $8.66 $150.00 $86.6K 437 104 PG CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $8.8 $8.55 $8.64 $150.00 $85.5K 437 204 PG CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $8.75 $8.55 $8.67 $150.00 $84.9K 437 204 PG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $8.8 $8.6 $8.72 $150.00 $82.7K 437 397

About Procter & Gamble

Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, with annual sales approaching $85 billion. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including more than 20 that generate north of $1 billion each in annual global sales, such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers. Sales outside its home turf represent just more than half of the firm's consolidated total.

Present Market Standing of Procter & Gamble

With a trading volume of 2,577,723, the price of PG is down by -0.03%, reaching $152.63.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 13 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Procter & Gamble

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $165.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group lowers its rating to In-Line with a new price target of $170. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Procter & Gamble with a target price of $161.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Procter & Gamble options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.