Spotlight on Roku: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Roku ROKU.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ROKU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Roku.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $34,800, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $280,451.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $130.0 for Roku over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Roku's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Roku's significant trades, within a strike price range of $60.0 to $130.0, over the past month.

Roku Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ROKU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.1 $4.25 $4.58 $120.00 $81.0K 1.8K 178 ROKU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.25 $12.15 $12.25 $95.00 $49.0K 681 44 ROKU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $4.9 $4.8 $4.81 $100.00 $36.0K 1.9K 4 ROKU PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/25/25 $2.35 $2.32 $2.32 $90.00 $34.8K 368 193 ROKU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/25/25 $2.25 $2.24 $2.25 $91.00 $31.5K 441 512

About Roku

Roku enables consumers to stream television programming. It has more than 90 million streaming households and provided 127 billion streaming hours in 2024. Roku is the top streaming operating system in the US, reaching more than half of broadband households, according to the company. Roku's OS is built into streaming devices and televisions that Roku sells and on connected televisions from other manufacturers that license Roku's name and software. Roku also operates the Roku Channel, a free, ad-supported streaming television platform that offers a mix of on-demand and live television programming. Roku generates revenue primarily from selling devices, licensing, and advertising, and it receives fees from subscription streaming platforms that sell subscriptions through Roku.

Where Is Roku Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 601,269, with ROKU's price up by 1.1%, positioned at $90.27.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 15 days.

What The Experts Say On Roku

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $93.3.

* Showing optimism, an analyst from Loop Capital upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $100. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Roku with a target price of $110. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Roku, which currently sits at a price target of $84. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Neutral rating on Roku with a target price of $84. * An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $88.

