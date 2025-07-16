A Closer Look at Vertiv Holdings's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Vertiv Holdings VRT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VRT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Vertiv Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 10%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $26,280, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $527,532.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $160.0 for Vertiv Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Vertiv Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Vertiv Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

Vertiv Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $7.95 $7.8 $7.93 $130.00 $135.8K 4.3K 263 VRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $7.4 $7.35 $7.4 $140.00 $85.1K 4.0K 147 VRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $0.6 $0.55 $0.56 $132.00 $70.8K 2.3K 1.2K VRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $27.85 $27.7 $27.85 $100.00 $63.9K 2.0K 25 VRT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $8.0 $7.8 $7.87 $130.00 $41.8K 4.3K 330

About Vertiv Holdings

Vertiv has roots tracing back to 1946 when its founder, Ralph Liebert, developed an air-cooling system for mainframe data rooms. As computers started making their way into commercial applications in 1965, Liebert developed one of the first computer room air conditioning, or CRAC, units, enabling the precise control of temperature and humidity. The firm has slowly expanded its data center portfolio through internal product development and the acquisition of thermal and power management products like condensers, busways, and switches. Vertiv has global operations today; its products can be found in data centers in most regions throughout the world.

Current Position of Vertiv Holdings

With a volume of 1,296,757, the price of VRT is up 0.41% at $127.89.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Vertiv Holdings

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $143.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Vertiv Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $150. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Vertiv Holdings, targeting a price of $110. * An analyst from Melius Research upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $165. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Vertiv Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $149.

