Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NVDA

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on NVIDIA.

Looking at options history for NVIDIA NVDA we detected 1000 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 225 are puts, for a total amount of $19,272,342 and 775, calls, for a total amount of $106,377,359.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $83.0 to $320.0 for NVIDIA during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NVIDIA's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NVIDIA's whale activity within a strike price range from $83.0 to $320.0 in the last 30 days.

NVIDIA 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $59.05 $58.85 $59.05 $120.00 $590.5K 39.0K 4.7K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $22.3 $22.3 $22.3 $189.00 $305.5K 996 141 NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $13.0 $12.95 $13.0 $170.00 $260.0K 38.7K 11.4K NVDA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $72.0 $71.1 $71.49 $100.00 $214.4K 11.8K 1.0K NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $71.65 $71.1 $71.25 $100.00 $213.7K 11.8K 829

About NVIDIA

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

In light of the recent options history for NVIDIA, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is NVIDIA Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 181,432,868, the NVDA's price is up by 3.96%, now at $170.57.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 43 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About NVIDIA

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $187.0.

* An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Outperform rating on NVIDIA, maintaining a target price of $185. * An analyst from Oppenheimer has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $175. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $185. * An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on NVIDIA, maintaining a target price of $200. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on NVIDIA with a target price of $190.

