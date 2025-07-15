A Closer Look at Chevron's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Chevron. Our analysis of options history for Chevron CVX revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 62% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $79,345, and 6 were calls, valued at $573,441.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $140.0 and $175.0 for Chevron, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Chevron's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Chevron's whale activity within a strike price range from $140.0 to $175.0 in the last 30 days.

Chevron Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVX CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $6.15 $5.8 $6.15 $175.00 $338.2K 40 550 CVX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $13.85 $13.55 $13.55 $140.00 $90.7K 3.1K 89 CVX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $1.25 $1.21 $1.25 $152.50 $62.5K 7.1K 631 CVX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $10.95 $10.85 $10.95 $145.00 $50.3K 447 47 CVX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $4.8 $4.75 $4.75 $145.00 $28.9K 27 207

About Chevron

Chevron is an integrated energy company with exploration, production, and refining operations worldwide. It is the second-largest oil company in the United States with production of 3.0 million of barrels of oil equivalent a day, including 7.7 million cubic feet a day of natural gas and 1.7 million of barrels of liquids a day. Production activities take place in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Its refineries are in the US and Asia for total refining capacity of 1.8 million barrels of oil a day. Proven reserves at year-end 2024 stood at 9.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent, including 5.1 billion barrels of liquids and 28.4 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Chevron, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Chevron's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 3,268,481, the price of CVX is down by -0.51%, reaching $150.88.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 17 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Chevron

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $161.25.

* An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Chevron, which currently sits at a price target of $165. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Chevron, which currently sits at a price target of $164. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Chevron, which currently sits at a price target of $156. * An analyst from Scotiabank persists with their Sector Perform rating on Chevron, maintaining a target price of $160.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

