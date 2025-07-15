Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on IBM Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on IBM IBM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with IBM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for IBM.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 10% bullish and 80%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $190,302, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $281,190.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $200.0 and $310.0 for IBM, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for IBM options trades today is 1093.0 with a total volume of 566.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for IBM's big money trades within a strike price range of $200.0 to $310.0 over the last 30 days.

IBM Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IBM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $18.8 $18.05 $18.7 $290.00 $119.6K 6.2K 76 IBM CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $7.45 $7.1 $7.1 $310.00 $71.0K 615 100 IBM CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $7.0 $6.8 $6.8 $310.00 $68.0K 615 200 IBM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $16.45 $15.15 $16.45 $250.00 $37.8K 335 31 IBM CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/18/26 $94.55 $92.7 $92.7 $200.00 $37.0K 3 4

About IBM

Incorporated in 1911, International Business Machines, or IBM, is one of the oldest technology companies in the world. It provides software, IT consulting services, and hardware to help business customers modernize their technology workflows. IBM operates in 175 countries and employs approximately 300,000 people. The company has a robust roster of business partners to service its clients, which includes 95% of all Fortune 500 companies. IBM's products, including Red Hat, watsonx, and mainframes, handle some of the world's most important data workloads in areas like finance and retail.

In light of the recent options history for IBM, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

IBM's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 697,648, with IBM's price up by 0.25%, positioned at $284.5.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 8 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About IBM

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $287.5.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Sell rating for IBM, targeting a price of $195. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wedbush keeps a Outperform rating on IBM with a target price of $325. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on IBM, which currently sits at a price target of $310. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on IBM, which currently sits at a price target of $320.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for IBM with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.