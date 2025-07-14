A Closer Look at Wynn Resorts's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Wynn Resorts WYNN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WYNN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Wynn Resorts.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 75% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $138,983, and 13 are calls, for a total amount of $731,846.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $80.0 to $165.0 for Wynn Resorts during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Wynn Resorts's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Wynn Resorts's whale trades within a strike price range from $80.0 to $165.0 in the last 30 days.

Wynn Resorts Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WYNN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $11.8 $11.8 $11.8 $110.00 $185.1K 466 159 WYNN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $40.25 $39.9 $39.9 $80.00 $119.7K 820 30 WYNN CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/01/25 $4.25 $3.9 $4.2 $110.00 $88.6K 50 1.4K WYNN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $16.25 $15.4 $15.4 $120.00 $75.4K 69 49 WYNN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $39.8 $39.15 $39.8 $80.00 $47.7K 820 42

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts operates luxury casinos and resorts. The company was founded in 2002 by Steve Wynn, the former CEO. The company operates four megaresorts: Wynn Macau and Encore in Macao and Wynn Las Vegas and Encore in Las Vegas. Cotai Palace opened in August 2016 in Macao, and Encore Boston Harbor in Massachusetts opened June 2019. We expect the company to continue to build nongaming attractions in Macao over the next few years. We model Wynn's managed integrated resort in the United Arab Emirates to open in 2027. The company also operates Wynn Interactive, a digital sports betting and iGaming platform. The company received 76% and 24% of its 2019 prepandemic EBITDA from Macao and the US, respectively. In 2024, both the US and Macao were each 50% of total EBITDA.

Where Is Wynn Resorts Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 1,109,411, the WYNN's price is down by -0.47%, now at $110.65.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 22 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Wynn Resorts

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $111.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Citigroup has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $114. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $122. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Wynn Resorts, which currently sits at a price target of $101. * An analyst from JP Morgan has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $109.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.