A Closer Look at Cleanspark's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Cleanspark CLSK, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CLSK usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 42 extraordinary options activities for Cleanspark. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 54% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $271,350, and 35 are calls, amounting to $1,633,390.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $6.0 to $35.0 for Cleanspark over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cleanspark's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cleanspark's whale activity within a strike price range from $6.0 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

Cleanspark 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLSK CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.6 $6.45 $6.6 $7.50 $132.0K 13.3K 200 CLSK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.15 $6.05 $6.07 $7.50 $121.0K 13.3K 426 CLSK CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.25 $3.2 $3.25 $12.50 $118.3K 14.2K 1.6K CLSK CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $5.85 $5.75 $5.8 $7.50 $72.5K 13.3K 552 CLSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $3.05 $2.96 $3.05 $14.00 $61.0K 4.0K 2.3K

About Cleanspark

Cleanspark Inc is a bitcoin mining company. Through CleanSpark, Inc., and the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, the company mines bitcoin. The company entered the bitcoin mining industry through its acquisition of ATL. Bitcoin mining is the sole reportable segment of the company.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Cleanspark, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Cleanspark

With a trading volume of 40,333,074, the price of CLSK is down by -0.83%, reaching $12.54.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 24 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Cleanspark

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $18.67.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from B. Riley Securities lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $16. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Chardan Capital keeps a Buy rating on Cleanspark with a target price of $20. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Chardan Capital continues to hold a Buy rating for Cleanspark, targeting a price of $20.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.