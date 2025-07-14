Smart Money Is Betting Big In AMZN Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Amazon.com AMZN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMZN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 105 uncommon options trades for Amazon.com.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 43% bullish and 42%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 28 are puts, for a total amount of $1,739,620, and 77 are calls, for a total amount of $5,830,392.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $90.0 and $360.0 for Amazon.com, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Amazon.com stands at 8184.06, with a total volume reaching 275,033.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Amazon.com, situated within the strike price corridor from $90.0 to $360.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Amazon.com 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $80.25 $79.9 $80.04 $150.00 $600.3K 4.2K 376 AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $80.25 $79.9 $80.02 $150.00 $600.1K 4.2K 226 AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $53.15 $52.95 $53.09 $180.00 $398.1K 5.4K 83 AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $62.1 $61.75 $61.98 $170.00 $309.9K 2.3K 51 AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $12.8 $12.7 $12.72 $225.00 $254.0K 11.0K 938

About Amazon.com

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Amazon.com, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Amazon.com

With a trading volume of 23,318,207, the price of AMZN is down by 0.0%, reaching $225.01.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 17 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Amazon.com

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $265.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $250. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Amazon.com with a target price of $300. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $255. * An analyst from JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $285. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $238.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Amazon.com with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.