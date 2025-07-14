Electronic Arts's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Electronic Arts. Our analysis of options history for Electronic Arts EA revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $212,545, and 5 were calls, valued at $351,975.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $145.0 and $160.0 for Electronic Arts, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Electronic Arts's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Electronic Arts's significant trades, within a strike price range of $145.0 to $160.0, over the past month.

Electronic Arts 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $2.95 $2.45 $2.83 $160.00 $89.6K 912 704 EA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $2.95 $2.7 $2.87 $160.00 $79.7K 912 1.0K EA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $7.6 $7.4 $7.5 $145.00 $68.4K 115 92 EA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $1.3 $1.0 $1.3 $149.00 $58.4K 44 452 EA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $2.75 $2.3 $2.67 $160.00 $57.2K 912 220

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts is one of the largest global developers and publishers of video games. Its most important franchises are the Madden NFL and FC soccer games, which it releases annually. In 2024, it also relaunched its American college football game. Other major franchises include Apex Legends, Battlefield, and The Sims. Typically, about three quarters of the firm's sales are from in-game spending, with the remainder coming from initial game sales.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Electronic Arts, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Electronic Arts Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 889,692, the price of EA is down -0.01% at $148.68.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days.

What The Experts Say On Electronic Arts

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $185.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Roth Capital upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $185.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Electronic Arts options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.