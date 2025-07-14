Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Goldman Sachs Group

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Goldman Sachs Group GS, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in GS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 29 extraordinary options activities for Goldman Sachs Group. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 31% bearish. Among these notable options, 13 are puts, totaling $715,760, and 16 are calls, amounting to $954,391.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $460.0 and $800.0 for Goldman Sachs Group, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Goldman Sachs Group's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Goldman Sachs Group's significant trades, within a strike price range of $460.0 to $800.0, over the past month.

Goldman Sachs Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $31.5 $31.3 $31.5 $715.00 $157.5K 60 144 GS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/27 $144.9 $143.55 $144.4 $800.00 $101.0K 87 14 GS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/27 $144.85 $143.4 $144.25 $800.00 $100.9K 87 11 GS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $209.5 $204.5 $207.0 $505.00 $82.8K 200 4 GS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $8.35 $8.05 $8.2 $725.00 $81.9K 506 220

About Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs is a storied financial institution, founded in 1869 and best known for its role as a leading global investment bank. The firm has a sprawling reach across global financial centers and has been the leading provider of global merger and acquisition advisory services, by revenue, for the past 20 years. Since the global financial crisis, Goldman has expanded its offerings into more stable fee-based businesses like asset and wealth management, which comprised roughly 30% of post-provision revenue at the end of 2024. The bank holding company generates revenue from investment banking, global market making and trading, lending, asset management, wealth management, and a small and declining portfolio of consumer credit card loans.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Goldman Sachs Group, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Goldman Sachs Group's Current Market Status

With a volume of 690,189, the price of GS is up 0.88% at $711.17.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 2 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $663.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Goldman Sachs Group, maintaining a target price of $592. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Goldman Sachs Group with a target price of $715. * An analyst from HSBC downgraded its action to Reduce with a price target of $627. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from JMP Securities lowers its rating to Market Perform with a new price target of $600. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Goldman Sachs Group, which currently sits at a price target of $785.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Goldman Sachs Group with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.