This Is What Whales Are Betting On AeroVironment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on AeroVironment. Our analysis of options history for AeroVironment AVAV revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 36% of traders were bullish, while 36% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $122,200, and 9 were calls, valued at $457,082.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $200.0 to $310.0 for AeroVironment during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AeroVironment's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AeroVironment's whale trades within a strike price range from $200.0 to $310.0 in the last 30 days.

AeroVironment Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVAV CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $9.0 $6.9 $8.5 $250.00 $170.0K 2.3K 238 AVAV PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $48.5 $47.6 $47.6 $230.00 $95.2K 24 20 AVAV CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $103.0 $101.3 $103.0 $200.00 $51.5K 169 5 AVAV CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $66.5 $65.3 $65.3 $300.00 $45.7K 113 8 AVAV CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $76.2 $73.9 $74.82 $260.00 $37.4K 31 7

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment Inc operates under a single business segment in which it supplies unmanned aircraft systems, tactical missile systems, high-altitude pseudo-satellites, and other related services to government agencies within the United States Department of Defense as well as the United States allied international governments. The systems can help with security, surveillance, or sensing, and provide eyes in the sky without needing an actual person, or driver in the sky. The company is a defense technology provider delivering integrated capabilities across air, land, sea, space, and cyber. It develops and deploy autonomous systems, precision strike systems, counter-UAS technologies, space-based platforms, directed energy systems, and cyber and electronic warfare capabilities.

Having examined the options trading patterns of AeroVironment, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of AeroVironment

Currently trading with a volume of 1,327,194, the AVAV's price is up by 0.11%, now at $264.09.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 51 days.

Expert Opinions on AeroVironment

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $280.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Stifel downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $240. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $335. * An analyst from BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on AeroVironment, which currently sits at a price target of $300. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $301. * An analyst from Raymond James downgraded its action to Strong Buy with a price target of $225.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for AeroVironment with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.