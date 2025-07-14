Looking At CrowdStrike Holdings's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CRWD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 43 uncommon options trades for CrowdStrike Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $644,602, and 31 are calls, for a total amount of $2,609,403.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $230.0 to $680.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in CrowdStrike Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to CrowdStrike Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $230.0 to $680.0 over the preceding 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $24.2 $23.5 $24.15 $650.00 $603.7K 76 1 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $9.9 $8.15 $8.3 $470.00 $249.0K 1.0K 63 CRWD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/29/25 $30.55 $29.3 $29.81 $480.00 $178.8K 8 61 CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $42.5 $42.5 $42.5 $460.00 $170.0K 487 44 CRWD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/25/25 $13.7 $12.95 $13.4 $477.50 $167.5K 18 131

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

Having examined the options trading patterns of CrowdStrike Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is CrowdStrike Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 1,749,700, the price of CRWD is down by -0.56%, reaching $475.75.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 44 days from now.

Expert Opinions on CrowdStrike Holdings

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $518.33.

* An analyst from CFRA has revised its rating downward to Hold, adjusting the price target to $555. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Piper Sandler lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $505. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has revised its rating downward to Equal-Weight, adjusting the price target to $495.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

