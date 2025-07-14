Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in NVIDIA

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on NVIDIA. Our analysis of options history for NVIDIA NVDA revealed 270 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 46% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 59 were puts, with a value of $2,999,705, and 211 were calls, valued at $13,716,082.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $10.0 to $205.0 for NVIDIA during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for NVIDIA's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across NVIDIA's significant trades, within a strike price range of $10.0 to $205.0, over the past month.

NVIDIA Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $29.5 $29.35 $29.5 $150.00 $590.0K 48.9K 849 NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $29.4 $29.25 $29.34 $140.00 $205.3K 109.9K 372 NVDA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $29.95 $29.75 $29.87 $135.00 $188.1K 37.2K 451 NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/25/25 $2.18 $2.17 $2.18 $170.00 $178.2K 26.0K 8.6K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $1.49 $1.46 $1.48 $167.50 $165.7K 75.0K 45.6K

About NVIDIA

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Having examined the options trading patterns of NVIDIA, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of NVIDIA

Currently trading with a volume of 77,051,287, the NVDA's price is down by -0.06%, now at $164.82.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 44 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About NVIDIA

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $187.0.

* An analyst from Oppenheimer has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $175. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on NVIDIA with a target price of $200. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Goldman Sachs downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $185. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on NVIDIA with a target price of $185. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on NVIDIA with a target price of $190.

