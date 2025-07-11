Smart Money Is Betting Big In FCX Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Freeport-McMoRan.

Looking at options history for Freeport-McMoRan FCX we detected 27 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 14% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $762,015 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $2,458,512.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $35.0 and $50.0 for Freeport-McMoRan, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Freeport-McMoRan options trades today is 3844.0 with a total volume of 21,782.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Freeport-McMoRan's big money trades within a strike price range of $35.0 to $50.0 over the last 30 days.

Freeport-McMoRan Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FCX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $1.28 $1.16 $1.22 $49.00 $1.0M 2.7K 10.0K FCX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $7.1 $6.85 $6.85 $40.00 $342.5K 9.6K 517 FCX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $2.34 $2.29 $2.31 $46.00 $231.0K 3.4K 26 FCX PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $2.37 $2.3 $2.5 $44.00 $200.0K 0 1.6K FCX PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $2.36 $2.15 $2.39 $44.00 $191.2K 0 800

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan owns stakes in 10 copper mines, led by its 49% ownership of the Grasberg copper and gold operations in Indonesia, 55% of the Cerro Verde mine in Peru, and 72% of Morenci in Arizona. It sold around 1.2 million metric tons of copper (its share) in 2024, making it the one of the world's largest copper miners by volume. It also sold about 900,000 ounces of gold, mostly from Grasberg, and 70 million pounds of molybdenum. It had about 25 years of copper reserves at the end of December 2024. We expect it to sell similar amounts of copper midcycle in 2029, though we expect gold volumes to decline to about 700,000 ounces then due to falling production at Grasberg.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Freeport-McMoRan, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Freeport-McMoRan's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 10,046,256, the FCX's price is down by -1.96%, now at $46.28.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 12 days.

What The Experts Say On Freeport-McMoRan

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $52.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Scotiabank continues to hold a Sector Outperform rating for Freeport-McMoRan, targeting a price of $52. * An analyst from Stifel has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $56. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on Freeport-McMoRan, maintaining a target price of $48. * In a positive move, an analyst from Scotiabank has upgraded their rating to Sector Outperform and adjusted the price target to $48. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Freeport-McMoRan, targeting a price of $56.

