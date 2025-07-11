Behind the Scenes of Booking Holdings's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Booking Holdings BKNG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BKNG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 29 uncommon options trades for Booking Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 31% bullish and 31%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $397,834, and 20 are calls, for a total amount of $1,602,478.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $4400.0 to $7900.0 for Booking Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Booking Holdings options trades today is 31.0 with a total volume of 150.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Booking Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $4400.0 to $7900.0 over the last 30 days.

Booking Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $492.0 $478.3 $492.0 $5200.00 $442.8K 33 9 BKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $292.7 $265.0 $276.08 $5700.00 $276.0K 92 10 BKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $429.2 $410.1 $410.1 $5400.00 $205.0K 20 5 BKNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/08/25 $207.1 $176.6 $191.85 $5720.00 $95.9K 5 5 BKNG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $104.9 $94.5 $100.0 $5400.00 $80.0K 19 8

About Booking Holdings

Booking is the world's largest online travel agency by sales, offering booking and payment services for hotel and alternative accommodation rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, restaurant reservations, cruises, experiences, and other vacation packages. The company operates several branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, Rentalcars.com, Kayak, and Momondo. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of revenue and profits.

In light of the recent options history for Booking Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Booking Holdings

With a volume of 77,133, the price of BKNG is down -0.15% at $5710.01.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 18 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Booking Holdings

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $5411.0.

