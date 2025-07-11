Oscar Health Unusual Options Activity For July 11

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Oscar Health. Our analysis of options history for Oscar Health OSCR revealed 42 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 47% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 21 were puts, with a value of $1,283,664, and 21 were calls, valued at $958,097.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $12.0 to $35.0 for Oscar Health over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Oscar Health's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Oscar Health's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $12.0 to $35.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Oscar Health Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OSCR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $2.25 $2.1 $2.25 $15.00 $217.8K 3.6K 1.3K OSCR PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.2 $2.15 $2.2 $12.00 $110.0K 1.4K 551 OSCR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/25/25 $0.85 $0.8 $0.8 $14.00 $102.9K 1.6K 1.5K OSCR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $1.1 $1.05 $1.05 $15.00 $101.0K 12.6K 7.1K OSCR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $4.8 $4.4 $4.64 $13.00 $92.3K 1.2K 200

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health Inc is a health insurance company. The company provides various insurance plans for individuals, families, and employees. Also, the company provides virtual care, doctor support, scheduling appointments, and other related services. The company provides plans in the Medicare Advantage program to adults who are age 65 and older and eligible for traditional Medicare but who instead select coverage through a private market plan.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Oscar Health, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Oscar Health

With a volume of 38,930,652, the price of OSCR is down -3.41% at $15.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 26 days.

What The Experts Say On Oscar Health

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $13.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Wells Fargo downgraded its rating to Underweight, setting a price target of $10. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Barclays downgraded its rating to Underweight, setting a price target of $17.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Oscar Health with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.