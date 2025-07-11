Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on FSLR Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on First Solar FSLR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FSLR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for First Solar.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 61% bullish and 22%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $932,449, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $141,437.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $200.0 for First Solar over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for First Solar's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across First Solar's significant trades, within a strike price range of $100.0 to $200.0, over the past month.

First Solar 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FSLR PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.9 $15.8 $15.8 $150.00 $135.8K 2.4K 390 FSLR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.9 $15.8 $15.8 $150.00 $124.8K 2.4K 251 FSLR PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $16.15 $16.1 $16.1 $150.00 $122.3K 2.4K 728 FSLR PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $16.3 $16.1 $16.1 $150.00 $80.5K 2.4K 652 FSLR PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.9 $15.8 $15.8 $150.00 $79.0K 2.4K 304

About First Solar

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

Current Position of First Solar

With a volume of 985,224, the price of FSLR is down -1.83% at $162.07.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 18 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for First Solar

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $200.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on First Solar with a target price of $200.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

