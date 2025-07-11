This Is What Whales Are Betting On Upstart Hldgs

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Upstart Hldgs UPST.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UPST, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 30 uncommon options trades for Upstart Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 43% bullish and 23%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $86,673, and 27 are calls, for a total amount of $2,153,533.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $135.0 for Upstart Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Upstart Hldgs's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Upstart Hldgs's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $135.0 in the last 30 days.

Upstart Hldgs Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPST CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $15.45 $15.2 $15.25 $90.00 $457.5K 1.5K 329 UPST CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $15.3 $15.1 $15.18 $90.00 $141.2K 1.5K 430 UPST CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $31.5 $30.85 $31.5 $50.00 $126.0K 938 41 UPST CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $9.65 $9.55 $9.6 $80.00 $111.3K 787 201 UPST CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $26.3 $24.3 $25.53 $70.00 $102.1K 100 40

About Upstart Hldgs

Upstart Holdings Inc provides credit services. The company provides a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners. Upstart's platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small-dollar loans.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Upstart Hldgs, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Upstart Hldgs Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,110,566, the price of UPST is down -1.29% at $78.01.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 25 days.

Expert Opinions on Upstart Hldgs

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $75.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $75.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Upstart Hldgs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.