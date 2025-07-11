Intuitive Surgical Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Intuitive Surgical ISRG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ISRG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Intuitive Surgical.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $264,370, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $503,844.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $380.0 to $550.0 for Intuitive Surgical during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Intuitive Surgical's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Intuitive Surgical's whale activity within a strike price range from $380.0 to $550.0 in the last 30 days.

Intuitive Surgical Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ISRG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $156.7 $153.8 $153.8 $420.00 $230.7K 4 15 ISRG CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $16.2 $15.6 $15.6 $535.00 $65.5K 41 42 ISRG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $23.0 $22.9 $22.9 $465.00 $64.1K 115 29 ISRG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $146.1 $146.1 $146.1 $400.00 $58.4K 204 4 ISRG CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $14.1 $13.6 $13.74 $540.00 $56.3K 139 46

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical develops, produces, and markets a robotic system for assisting minimally invasive surgery. It also provides the instrumentation, disposable accessories, and warranty services for the system. The company has placed more than 9,500 da Vinci systems in hospitals worldwide, with more than 5,500 installations in the US and a growing number in emerging markets.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Intuitive Surgical, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Intuitive Surgical's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 975,331, the ISRG's price is down by -2.83%, now at $511.16.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 11 days.

What The Experts Say On Intuitive Surgical

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $550.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their In-Line rating on Intuitive Surgical, maintaining a target price of $550.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Intuitive Surgical with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.