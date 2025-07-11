This Is What Whales Are Betting On Intel

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Intel INTC, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in INTC usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 25 extraordinary options activities for Intel. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 72% leaning bullish and 28% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $225,542, and 21 are calls, amounting to $1,255,133.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $10.0 to $40.0 for Intel during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Intel's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Intel's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $10.0 to $40.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Intel Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $1.0 $0.98 $1.0 $22.50 $312.0K 11.3K 152 INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/11/25 $2.36 $2.31 $2.35 $21.00 $129.2K 2.6K 613 INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $3.85 $3.8 $3.8 $26.00 $98.0K 3.1K 299 INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.78 $1.76 $1.76 $28.00 $87.8K 38.1K 664 INTC PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $1.64 $1.5 $1.64 $23.00 $57.0K 15.9K 0

About Intel

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and was the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel has also been expanding into new adjacencies, such as communications infrastructure, automotive, and the Internet of Things. Further, Intel expects to leverage its chip manufacturing capabilities into an outsourced foundry model where it constructs chips for others.

In light of the recent options history for Intel, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Intel

Currently trading with a volume of 18,995,096, the INTC's price is down by -1.66%, now at $23.43.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 13 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Intel

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $23.5.

* An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Neutral rating on Intel, maintaining a target price of $23. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Intel, which currently sits at a price target of $24.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

