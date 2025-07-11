Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Citigroup

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Citigroup.

Looking at options history for Citigroup C we detected 19 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $5,624,800 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $916,889.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $120.0 for Citigroup over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Citigroup's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Citigroup's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $30.0 to $120.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Citigroup 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/27 $35.1 $33.4 $34.92 $120.00 $3.4M 0 0 C PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $18.55 $18.2 $18.37 $100.00 $1.8M 1.0K 0 C CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/01/25 $6.65 $6.6 $6.6 $80.00 $283.8K 1.7K 430 C PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.5 $8.4 $8.52 $90.00 $213.0K 3.1K 767 C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/25/25 $2.17 $2.14 $2.16 $86.00 $85.5K 401 437

About Citigroup

Citigroup is a global financial-services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into five primary segments: services, markets, banking, US personal banking, and wealth management. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Citigroup, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Citigroup Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 2,477,432, the C's price is down by -1.55%, now at $85.73.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 4 days.

Expert Opinions on Citigroup

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $93.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Citigroup, targeting a price of $100. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a In-Line rating for Citigroup, targeting a price of $77. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Citigroup, maintaining a target price of $103. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Citigroup, targeting a price of $93. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Citigroup, maintaining a target price of $94.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Citigroup options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.