Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on UNH Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on UnitedHealth Group.

Looking at options history for UnitedHealth Group UNH we detected 26 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $1,086,247 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $889,168.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $210.0 to $540.0 for UnitedHealth Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for UnitedHealth Group options trades today is 2706.65 with a total volume of 1,527.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for UnitedHealth Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $210.0 to $540.0 over the last 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $33.7 $33.4 $33.4 $300.00 $668.0K 3.4K 207 UNH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $61.0 $59.05 $59.56 $300.00 $119.0K 2.9K 33 UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/17/26 $51.25 $48.55 $50.58 $300.00 $111.2K 497 0 UNH CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $18.1 $17.8 $17.8 $300.00 $89.0K 2.9K 3 UNH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $26.8 $26.15 $26.51 $330.00 $84.8K 4.4K 181

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers and provides medical benefits to about 51 million members globally, including 1 million outside the US as of December 2024. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in medical insurance. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's Optum franchises help create a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding UnitedHealth Group, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of UnitedHealth Group

With a volume of 880,105, the price of UNH is up 0.13% at $299.88.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 18 days.

What The Experts Say On UnitedHealth Group

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $380.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest UnitedHealth Group options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.