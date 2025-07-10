Check Out What Whales Are Doing With DXCM

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on DexCom DXCM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DXCM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for DexCom.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 22% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $120,974, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $262,273.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $75.0 and $85.0 for DexCom, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for DexCom's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of DexCom's whale trades within a strike price range from $75.0 to $85.0 in the last 30 days.

DexCom Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DXCM CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $13.7 $13.4 $13.4 $75.00 $85.7K 1.9K 64 DXCM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $13.4 $12.7 $12.7 $75.00 $68.5K 110 55 DXCM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $6.4 $6.1 $6.1 $75.00 $46.3K 239 143 DXCM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $9.8 $9.1 $9.8 $80.00 $42.1K 540 58 DXCM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/18/26 $13.2 $12.7 $12.98 $85.00 $32.4K 0 25

About DexCom

Dexcom designs and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring systems for diabetic patients. CGM systems serve as an alternative to the traditional blood glucose meter process, and the company is evolving its CGM systems to provide integration with insulin pumps from Insulet and Tandem for automatic insulin delivery.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding DexCom, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of DexCom

With a trading volume of 2,709,207, the price of DXCM is up by 0.67%, reaching $85.44.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 20 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for DexCom

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $102.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Truist Securities downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $102.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest DexCom options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.