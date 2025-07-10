July 10, 2025 3:01 PM 3 min read

Smart Money Is Betting Big In JD.com Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on JD.com.

Looking at options history for JD.com JD we detected 35 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 34% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $342,460 and 24, calls, for a total amount of $986,278.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $26.0 and $45.0 for JD.com, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of JD.com stands at 2830.61, with a total volume reaching 27,551.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in JD.com, situated within the strike price corridor from $26.0 to $45.0, throughout the last 30 days.

JD.com Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $5.45 $5.4 $5.4 $30.00 $108.0K 4.1K 202
JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $3.1 $3.0 $3.0 $45.00 $105.0K 1.8K 510
JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $5.45 $5.4 $5.4 $30.00 $54.0K 4.1K 302
JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $0.44 $0.38 $0.38 $32.00 $45.0K 3.1K 3.2K
JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $3.05 $3.0 $3.0 $45.00 $45.0K 1.8K 10

About JD.com

JD.com is the third-largest Chinese e-commerce platform by GMV in 2024. it offers a wide selection of authentic products with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses.

JD.com's Current Market Status

  • With a trading volume of 6,503,644, the price of JD is down by -0.93%, reaching $31.3.
  • Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.
  • Next earnings report is scheduled for 35 days from now.

What The Experts Say On JD.com

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $28.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on JD.com, maintaining a target price of $28.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest JD.com options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

