Blackstone's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Blackstone. Our analysis of options history for Blackstone BX revealed 34 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 35% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $537,408, and 27 were calls, valued at $1,741,086.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $130.0 to $195.0 for Blackstone over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Blackstone stands at 977.43, with a total volume reaching 4,435.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Blackstone, situated within the strike price corridor from $130.0 to $195.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Blackstone Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $36.0 $35.95 $36.0 $140.00 $302.4K 733 85 BX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.05 $6.55 $7.05 $145.00 $282.0K 3.4K 439 BX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $9.65 $8.8 $9.3 $155.00 $260.2K 2.6K 339 BX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $13.15 $13.0 $13.0 $160.00 $185.5K 402 165 BX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $7.0 $6.75 $6.75 $180.00 $121.5K 771 194

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative-asset manager with $1.167 trillion in total asset under management, including $860.1 billion in fee-earning assets under management, at the end of March 2025. The company has four core business segments: private equity (26% of fee-earning AUM and 30% of base management fees), real estate (34% and 40%), credit and insurance (32% and 23%), and multi-asset investing (8% and 7%). While the firm primarily serves institutional investors (87% of AUM), it also caters to clients in the high-net-worth channel (13%). Blackstone operates through 25 offices in the Americas (8), Europe and the Middle East (9), and the Asia-Pacific region (8).

Having examined the options trading patterns of Blackstone, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Blackstone

Trading volume stands at 2,881,104, with BX's price up by 0.2%, positioned at $159.0.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 14 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Blackstone

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $163.33.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Blackstone, which currently sits at a price target of $157. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Blackstone, maintaining a target price of $168. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Blackstone, which currently sits at a price target of $165.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Blackstone with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.