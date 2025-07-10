Behind the Scenes of Estee Lauder Cos's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Estee Lauder Cos EL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with EL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Estee Lauder Cos.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $58,975, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $833,361.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $150.0 for Estee Lauder Cos over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Estee Lauder Cos's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Estee Lauder Cos's whale trades within a strike price range from $65.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Estee Lauder Cos Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EL CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $20.0 $19.55 $20.0 $80.00 $300.0K 1.6K 161 EL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $6.1 $3.95 $5.51 $125.00 $110.2K 344 200 EL CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $11.25 $10.65 $11.25 $85.00 $67.5K 1.7K 1 EL CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $7.9 $7.8 $7.9 $85.00 $47.4K 1.2K 290 EL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $4.1 $4.0 $4.0 $100.00 $40.8K 1.0K 224

About Estee Lauder Cos

Estée Lauder is a leader in the global prestige beauty market, participating across skin care (51% of fiscal 2024 sales), makeup (29%), fragrance (16%), and hair care (4%) categories, with top-selling brands such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, M.A.C, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, Bobbi Brown, and Origins. The firm operates in more than 150 countries, generating 30% of revenue from the Americas, 39% from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (including travel retail), and 31% from Asia-Pacific. Estée Lauder sells its products through department stores, travel retail, specialty multibrand beauty stores, brand-dedicated freestanding stores, e-commerce, salons/spas, and perfumeries.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Estee Lauder Cos, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Estee Lauder Cos Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,648,953, the price of EL is up 6.18% at $91.96.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 41 days.

Expert Opinions on Estee Lauder Cos

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $98.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* In a cautious move, an analyst from B of A Securities downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $110. * An analyst from Deutsche Bank has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $95. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Estee Lauder Cos, targeting a price of $100. * An analyst from HSBC upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $99. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Estee Lauder Cos with a target price of $90.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.