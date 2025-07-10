Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical. Our analysis of options history for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical RARE revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 30% of traders were bullish, while 60% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $276,249, and 4 were calls, valued at $290,790.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $22.5 to $40.0 for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's significant trades, within a strike price range of $22.5 to $40.0, over the past month.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RARE CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $2.15 $1.65 $2.1 $40.00 $159.3K 1.0K 1.0K RARE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $4.9 $4.8 $4.8 $35.00 $74.4K 38 0 RARE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $3.5 $2.1 $3.5 $25.00 $64.0K 0 250 RARE PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $4.8 $3.0 $4.7 $35.00 $47.0K 1.6K 652 RARE PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $4.8 $2.85 $4.7 $35.00 $47.0K 1.6K 452

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a USA-based biopharmaceutical company. It identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare diseases, with a focus on serious, debilitating genetic diseases. The company's medicine portfolio includes Crysvita, Dojolvi and Mepsevii. Crysvita is indicated for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH) in adult and pediatric patients 1 year of age and older. Mepsevii is indicated in pediatric and adult patients for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

With a volume of 9,702,498, the price of RARE is down -19.86% at $33.21.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

What The Experts Say On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $64.5.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, targeting a price of $65. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Guggenheim downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $64.

