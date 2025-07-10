Upstart Hldgs Unusual Options Activity For July 10

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Upstart Hldgs.

Looking at options history for Upstart Hldgs UPST we detected 20 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $235,300 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $1,605,875.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $105.0 for Upstart Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Upstart Hldgs's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Upstart Hldgs's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $105.0 in the last 30 days.

Upstart Hldgs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPST CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $39.6 $38.65 $39.5 $47.50 $395.0K 879 150 UPST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/08/25 $10.15 $9.7 $10.15 $80.00 $273.0K 87 676 UPST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/08/25 $9.45 $9.05 $9.05 $80.00 $257.9K 87 286 UPST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/08/25 $10.4 $10.15 $10.15 $80.00 $131.9K 87 1.1K UPST PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $12.5 $12.2 $12.35 $65.00 $101.2K 28 82

About Upstart Hldgs

Upstart Holdings Inc provides credit services. The company provides a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners. Upstart's platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small-dollar loans.

Current Position of Upstart Hldgs

With a trading volume of 2,151,562, the price of UPST is up by 0.13%, reaching $78.52.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 26 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Upstart Hldgs

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $75.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

