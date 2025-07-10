Enphase Energy Unusual Options Activity For July 10

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Enphase Energy. Our analysis of options history for Enphase Energy ENPH revealed 14 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 57% of traders were bullish, while 35% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $220,400, and 11 were calls, valued at $1,047,268.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $22.5 to $50.0 for Enphase Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Enphase Energy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Enphase Energy's whale trades within a strike price range from $22.5 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Enphase Energy 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $13.0 $12.8 $13.0 $30.00 $299.0K 1.2K 230 ENPH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $13.5 $12.35 $13.5 $30.00 $151.2K 1.2K 407 ENPH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $5.15 $5.05 $5.05 $45.00 $125.7K 3.8K 292 ENPH PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $8.65 $8.5 $8.6 $50.00 $98.9K 1.9K 161 ENPH PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $8.8 $8.7 $8.7 $50.00 $86.9K 1.9K 261

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Current Position of Enphase Energy

Trading volume stands at 1,812,629, with ENPH's price up by 0.23%, positioned at $42.95.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 12 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Enphase Energy

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $37.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Keybanc lowers its rating to Underweight with a new price target of $31. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Enphase Energy, maintaining a target price of $42. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $32. * An analyst from TD Cowen downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $45.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Enphase Energy with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.